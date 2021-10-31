AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,611 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $76,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $197.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.