AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,611 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $76,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $197.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.