AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,489 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of United Therapeutics worth $89,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

