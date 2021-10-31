Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

