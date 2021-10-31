Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 788.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.64 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

