Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000.

XMLV stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

