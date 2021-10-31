Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 19,022 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

