Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,597,835 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $764,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.