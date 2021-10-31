Amalgamated Bank Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 579.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

