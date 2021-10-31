IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $223,420,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $666.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $653.81 and its 200-day moving average is $622.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.12 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.