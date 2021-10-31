Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.40 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The AES were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

