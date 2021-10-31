Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 7,525 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,368,000 after buying an additional 69,838 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 882,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,712,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $111.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

