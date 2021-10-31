Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

