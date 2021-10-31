Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $314.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $314.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

