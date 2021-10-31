Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Issues Earnings Results

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nexa Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nexa Resources worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

