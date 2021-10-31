Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 952.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,771 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for approximately 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of BOX worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 36.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $2,171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

