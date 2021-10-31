Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.99 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average is $194.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

