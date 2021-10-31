Burrage Capital Management LLC Buys 73,044 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares during the quarter. Inozyme Pharma makes up approximately 4.1% of Burrage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Burrage Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INZY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 341,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

