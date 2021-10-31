Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 9,874 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.