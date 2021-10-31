VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,236,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 220,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,306,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after buying an additional 903,473 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $29.44 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

