Kirby’s (KEX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Kirby (NYSE:KEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

KEX stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 488,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $3,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Kirby by 19.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

