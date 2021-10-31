Amalgamated Bank Purchases 47,416 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 599.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $146.16 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $107.36 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

