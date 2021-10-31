Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

