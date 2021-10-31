Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 5,392 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $633.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $634.10. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

