M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $9.75 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in FormFactor by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,068 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 323,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 235,134 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $39.78 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

