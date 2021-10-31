FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

