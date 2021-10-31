FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

BXP opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

