Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $175.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.29 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $165.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $694.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 99,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

