FORA Capital LLC Invests $477,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

