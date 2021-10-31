Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $594,368.38 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $594,368.38 and $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,461.61 or 1.00106654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00551046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.00317375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00185150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001007 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.