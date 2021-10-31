FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

JKD stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

