Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 194,345 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,432 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $40,797,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $119.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $120.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

