FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,498 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,761,000. Amundi acquired a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the period.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

TWOU opened at $29.54 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.94.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

