Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.07 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,940 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

HPE opened at $14.65 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

