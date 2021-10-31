658 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CW opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

