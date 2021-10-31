Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lessened by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.