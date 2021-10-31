Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for 2.8% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $44,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $129.37 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.