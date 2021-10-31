WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Holdings Trimmed by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 11.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.53% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $96,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.