First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

