Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,100 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

