Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,061 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products comprises about 7.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Installed Building Products worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.