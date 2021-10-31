ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD traded down $5.75 on Friday, hitting $262.91. 889,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,349. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.44.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

