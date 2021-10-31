SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 5,793,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

