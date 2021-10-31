SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 5,793,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.