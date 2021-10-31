Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Decreases By 39.9%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.26. 13,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425,500.00 and a beta of 0.78. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sumitomo
Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.
