Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Drops By 46.3%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 2,000,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Shares of SNWV stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
