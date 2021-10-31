Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Drops By 46.3%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,075,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 2,000,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of SNWV stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.38. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

