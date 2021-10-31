Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.800 billion to $1.840 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. 5,247,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

