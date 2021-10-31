U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $723.62 million, a PE ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Silica stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

