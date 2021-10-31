CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Price Hits $0.0379 on Exchanges

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One CYCLUB coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CYCLUB has a total market cap of $21.80 million and $5.69 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

CYCLUB Coin Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

