Metronome Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.88 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $68.88 million and approximately $155,497.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00009306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,525,585 coins and its circulating supply is 12,239,211 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

