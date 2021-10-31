FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.5% in the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $8,208,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.12.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.02 and its 200 day moving average is $374.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $467.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

