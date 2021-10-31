FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $571.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

